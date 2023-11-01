Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky from Government Devices, Citing Privacy and Security Risks

In a move to prioritize privacy and security, the Canadian government has recently announced the ban of two popular applications, WeChat and Kaspersky, from being installed on government devices. The decision comes as a response to the potential risks these apps pose, according to the Head of Information for Canada.

Although no data breaches have occurred on Canadian government devices, the ban aims to ensure the safety and protection of government networks and data. WeChat and Kaspersky have been identified as having unacceptable levels of privacy and security risks.

WeChat, the Chinese messaging app, and Kaspersky, the Russian antivirus software, will be removed from existing government devices, and future downloads of these applications will also be prevented. The decision was made the Canadian Treasury Board, the authority responsible for overseeing public administration.

Kaspersky, in response to the ban, expressed its surprise and disappointment. The cybersecurity company asserts that the decision was made without prior warning, thus depriving them of the opportunity to address any concerns. Kaspersky also believes that there is no evidence to support Canada’s claims and suggests that the ban is more a response to the current geopolitical climate than an evaluation of its product integrity.

WeChat has yet to provide a response to the application’s ban in Canada. Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized Canada for abusing national power and unfairly targeting companies from specific countries. It urges Canada to adhere to the principles of market economics and provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment.

This is not the first time Canada has implemented such measures. TikTok, a popular social media platform, faced a similar ban earlier this year for privacy and security concerns.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Canada ban WeChat and Kaspersky?

A: Canada banned these applications due to their perceived privacy and security risks on government devices.

Q: Will the ban affect the general public’s usage of WeChat and Kaspersky in Canada?

A: The ban only applies to government devices and does not impact the general public’s usage of these applications.

Q: How did Kaspersky respond to the ban?

A: Kaspersky expressed surprise and disappointment while maintaining that there is no evidence to support Canada’s claims against them.

Q: What is the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ response to the ban?

A: The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Canada for abusing its national power and called for a fair and non-discriminatory business environment.

Q: Has Canada banned any other popular applications?

A: Yes, earlier this year, Canada also banned TikTok over privacy and security concerns.