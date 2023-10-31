New Article: Canada Implements App Bans for Data Security

The Canadian government has recently made a decision to ban several popular mobile applications due to concerns over privacy and data security. Anita Ananda, the President of the Canadian Treasury Board, revealed that the country’s Chief Information Officer has determined that these apps pose an “unacceptable privacy and security risk.” While no specific violations have been found, Ananda pointed out that the data collection methods used these platforms on mobile devices grant significant access to device content.

The decision to remove and block the applications “WeChat” and “Kaspersky” was made to ensure the safety and protection of Canada’s government networks and data, aligning with international practices, according to Ananda. However, Beijing responded stating that Canada’s decision was made “without any factual evidence.” A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the ban targeting Chinese companies is being justified under the guise of data security, while China strongly opposes such actions.

To address concerns about data security, the Canadian government previously banned the “TikTok” application on all government phones and devices in February. “TikTok” is owned the company “ByteDance,” which is associated with the Chinese government.

Relations between Ottawa and Beijing have been tense since the arrest of a senior executive of the company “Huawei” and the subsequent detention of two Canadian citizens in December 2018. The situation further escalated at the beginning of this year when Ottawa accused Beijing of interfering in Canadian elections and attempting to intimidate lawmakers. As a result, a Chinese diplomat was expelled in May.

Last week, the Canadian government issued a warning about a disinformation campaign linked to China, aiming to defame and discredit Canadian lawmakers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Canada ban the apps?

A: Canada banned the apps due to concerns about privacy and data security.

Q: Which apps were banned?

A: The apps “WeChat” and “Kaspersky” were banned the Canadian government.

Q: Is there any evidence of wrongdoing these apps?

A: No specific violations have been identified, but the data collection methods used these apps on mobile devices raised concerns about access to device content.

Q: How does China respond to Canada’s ban?

A: China claims that the ban was implemented without any factual evidence and strongly objects to Canada’s actions.

Q: Has Canada taken similar measures before?

A: Yes, Canada previously banned the “TikTok” application on all government phones and devices.