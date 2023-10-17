New Indonesian Series “Cigarette Girl” Makes Netflix Debut

Indonesian filmmakers Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah are bringing their talents to Netflix with their new eight-part series, “Cigarette Girl” (Gadis Kretek), which will be available for streaming worldwide starting from November 2. The series, based on Ratih Kumala’s novel of the same name, is set in two different time periods – the 1960s and the early 2000s.

In the 1960s, the story follows the daughter of a family business that produces Indonesia’s famous clove cigarettes. She faces challenges as she tries to establish herself in a male-dominated industry. In the early 2000s, a young man embarks on a quest to find a mysterious woman in order to fulfill his father’s dying wish.

The main characters in the 1960s portion of the series are played Dian Sastrowardoyo and Ario Bayu, both well-known stars in Indonesia. In the early 2000s, Putri Marino and Arya Saloka take on the roles of a young woman and man trying to uncover family secrets. The series is produced Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson’s Base Entertainment and features a screenplay Kumala, Yuson, Kanya K. Priyanti, and Ambaridzki Ramadhantyo.

The project originally started several years ago when Isfansyah read Kumala’s novel and wanted to adapt it into a film. However, due to financial constraints, the project was put on hold. It was revived when global and regional streaming platforms showed interest in Indonesian content. Isfansyah agreed to turn it into a series and invited Andini to co-direct with him.

Rather than directing separate episodes or scenes, Andini and Isfansyah worked together throughout the entire shoot, with each playing to their strengths. Andini is known for her previous work in historical dramas, while Isfansyah has experience in directing romantic and martial arts films.

To authentically recreate 1960s Indonesia, the series was filmed on location in seven different cities across Java, using over 100 sets. Andini took charge of the artistic elements involved in depicting the era, from set design to costume choices. The series was shot the cinematographer Batara Goempar, with whom Andini had previously collaborated on another film.

Working with Netflix gave the filmmakers a larger budget and a wider audience. They were conscious of creating a series that would appeal to both Indonesian and international viewers, with a focus on relatability and realism. With its lush period settings, historical context, complex family dynamics, and themes of female empowerment, “Cigarette Girl” aims to captivate audiences globally.

Sources:

– Kamila Andini & Ifa Isfansyah’s Netflix Debut ‘Cigarette Girl’ – Deadline

– Gadis Kretek – Wikipedia