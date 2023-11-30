New York Times DealBook Summit: Vice President Harris Defends President Biden’s Engagement and Addresses Economic Concerns

During her appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Vice President Kamala Harris defended President Joe Biden against criticisms of his engagement in negotiations and addressed concerns over the economy. Harris responded to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s suggestion that Biden’s age hindered his involvement in negotiations, stating that McCarthy, given his recent experiences, was not qualified to judge. Instead, Harris emphasized Biden’s competence and authority in global settings, as well as his ability to engage with Congress, industry leaders, and community representatives.

The Vice President also tackled the issue of Biden’s poll numbers, acknowledging that despite positive macroeconomic indicators such as low unemployment rates and falling inflation, many Americans still struggled with high prices. Harris highlighted initiatives aimed at addressing these concerns, including efforts to cap the cost of insulin, reduce student loan debt, and enable Medicare to negotiate drug prices. She recognized the need to effectively communicate the administration’s actions to the American people.

Discussing foreign interference in U.S. democracy, Harris expressed a strong commitment to combating such threats, emphasizing the importance of taking nation-state actions seriously. While she did not provide a specific view on TikTok in response to concerns about Chinese influence, Harris acknowledged its popularity among members of her family. As for Elon Musk’s amplification of an antisemitic post, Harris refrained from commenting.

The Vice President’s remarks at the DealBook Summit shed light on President Biden’s engagement in negotiations and provided insight into the administration’s efforts to address economic concerns. With an emphasis on Biden’s ability to lead globally and connect with various stakeholders domestically, Harris conveyed the administration’s commitment to effective governance.

