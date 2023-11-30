Kamala Harris Skirts Questions on TikTok Regulation

During her appearance at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, Vice President Kamala Harris avoided giving a direct response when asked about the need to regulate TikTok. Moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin pressed Harris on the controversies surrounding the Chinese-owned app and its potential impact on national security. Instead of providing a clear answer, Harris pointed to her experience on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Harris expressed concern about the widespread dissemination of misinformation and disinformation through social media platforms. She emphasized the need to address this issue, citing her time on the Senate Intelligence Committee where bipartisan cooperation was the norm. Referring to the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Harris highlighted the deliberate targeting of specific groups of Americans with false information in an attempt to undermine confidence in democratic institutions.

When asked specifically about the regulation of Chinese-owned social media platforms like TikTok, Harris chose not to respond directly. She focused instead on the broader issue of nation-states attempting to undermine the democracy of the United States. Harris stressed the importance of national security and the need to take such attempts seriously without specifically addressing China’s role in these threats.

While some Republican-led states have pushed for bans on TikTok on government devices, citing concerns over Chinese surveillance and the impact on youth mental health, Harris did not address these specific concerns. Instead, she emphasized the overall need to protect the security of the nation from any attempts to undermine it.

In conclusion, Vice President Kamala Harris avoided directly addressing the question of TikTok regulation during the New York Times Dealbook Summit. Instead, she focused on the broader issue of disinformation and the need to protect national security without specifically addressing China’s involvement.