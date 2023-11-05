Kerala Police Crack Down on Communal Instigation on Social Media

Kerala Police have taken strict action against individuals spreading communally instigative content through social media platforms in the aftermath of the recent blasts at a convention centre in Kochi’s Kalamassery during a prayer meeting. A total of 54 cases have been registered so far, showcasing the seriousness with which the police are approaching this issue.

According to the police, the majority of the cases, 26 in total, have been registered in Malappuram district, followed 15 cases in Ernakulam, and five cases in Thiruvananthapuram. Additional cases have also been reported in Thrissur City, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural.

In their efforts to put an end to the spread of hate-filled content, the police have successfully identified numerous fake profiles that are being used to share such posts. This discovery has prompted the authorities to request assistance from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp to provide the IP addresses of these fake profiles. The cyber cell in the state is fully operational, working around the clock to track down those responsible for the dissemination of divisive content.

The rise of social media has undeniably provided a platform for hate speech, propaganda, and other forms of incitement. This crackdown Kerala Police is a significant step towards curbing the spread of communal hatred online and ensuring that responsible users are held accountable for their actions.

FAQ:

Q: How many cases have been registered Kerala Police?

A: Kerala Police have registered a total of 54 cases.

Q: Which districts have reported the most cases?

A: Malappuram district has the highest number of cases registered, followed Ernakulam.

Q: What measures are the police taking to address this issue?

A: The police have identified fake profiles and requested assistance from social media platforms to provide IP addresses associated with these profiles.

Q: How serious is the police’s approach towards this issue?

A: The police’s active registration of cases and their round-the-clock functioning of the cyber cell highlight their serious commitment to tackling communal instigation on social media.