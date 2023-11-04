Kerala Police Registers Over 50 Cases for Social Media Posts Inciting Communal Tension

The Kerala Police have taken swift action registering more than 50 cases for social media posts that instigated communal tension following the recent blasts at a prayer convention in Kochi. With the highest number of cases being registered the Malappuram police, it is evident that authorities are cracking down on those who use social media platforms to spread hatred and incite violence.

Instead of relying solely on traditional investigative methods, the police have adapted to the digital age utilizing special cyber patrol teams. These teams, comprising members of the cyber cell division, work around the clock to identify and take action against individuals who disrupt peace through their online activities.

To make matters more challenging, law enforcement has also uncovered several fake profiles involved in the propagating of hate speech. Recognizing the importance of collaboration, the police have sought the assistance of social networking platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp in obtaining IP addresses to trace the profile users. By tracking these IP addresses, the authorities hope to hold individuals accountable for their online behavior.

It is essential to recognize the impact that social media can have on inciting communal tension and violence. The rapid spread of information online can exacerbate existing conflicts and even create new ones. Measures should be taken to educate individuals about responsible social media usage and to discourage the dissemination of hate speech and provocative content.

