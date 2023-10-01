Kakamega County Assembly Faces Leadership Crisis After Suspension of Nominated MCA

The Kakamega County Assembly is currently facing a leadership crisis following the suspension of a nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA), Ms Victoria Zillah Ungai, the Speaker, Mr James Namatsi. The suspension came after a disagreement on a WhatsApp group where Ms Ungai allegedly referred to the Speaker as “a coward.”

As a result of her comment, Ms Ungai was not only removed from the Speaker’s panel but also from the House Committees on Finance and Economic Planning, and Implementation and Monitoring. Furthermore, she was recommended for a three-week suspension from county assembly sittings the House Powers and Privileges Committee.

The decision to suspend Ms Ungai was met with opposition from other MCAs who claimed they were not adequately informed about the content of the report. However, despite their objections, Mr Namatsi went ahead and issued the suspension in a letter from the County Assembly acting clerk.

In response to the suspension, Ms Ungai has protested the decision, arguing that due process was not followed. She has accused the Speaker of attempting to intimidate her for advocating accountability within the county assembly. Ms Ungai now plans to seek legal redress, stating that the Speaker’s decision is null and void.

Support for Ms Ungai’s stance has emerged from some MCAs, who believe that the Speaker acted out of anger without proper justification. They have pointed out that the standing orders relied upon Mr Namatsi were amended without approval from the County Assembly and without being gazetted. According to these MCAs, any business transacted on the day of the suspension, including the special sitting, is invalid.

In light of this unfolding crisis, the MCAs have requested clarification from the Speaker regarding whether they are still in recess or if they have resumed their House business. As tensions rise within the Kakamega County Assembly, the outcome of this leadership dispute remains uncertain.

Sources:

– Kakamega County Assembly

– House Powers and Privileges Committee