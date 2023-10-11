Kaizer Chiefs Launches WhatsApp Channel for Fans

Kaizer Chiefs, the popular football club, has recently announced the launch of its own WhatsApp channel, making it even easier for fans to connect with the club. This move makes Kaizer Chiefs the first local club to have a dedicated channel on the world’s largest messaging app.

To join the Kaizer Chiefs WhatsApp channel, fans simply need to click on a provided link. The announcement of this service was made through the club’s official website, providing a direct link to join the channel.

In other news, Kaizer Chiefs’ star player, Edson Castillo, is set to face Brazil in an upcoming match. The 29-year-old midfielder, who joined the club in July, will be making his seventh appearance for Venezuela. This news was shared Kaizer Chiefs on their WhatsApp channel, congratulating Castillo on his national team call-up.

Furthermore, fans of Kaizer Chiefs are eagerly awaiting the draw for the Carling Knockout Cup. The draw is scheduled to take place live on SuperSport TV, where Chiefs and the top eight teams from last season will be seeded to face the bottom eight teams.

The launch of the Kaizer Chiefs WhatsApp channel is an exciting development for fans, as it provides an easy and convenient way to stay updated with the latest news and announcements from the club. This move reflects the growing trend of sports organizations utilizing messaging apps to engage with their supporters.

Sources:

– Meta’s new feature called WhatsApp Channels

– Kaizer Chiefs official website

– SuperSport TV