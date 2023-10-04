TikTok Users Make No One Will Save You Go Viral with Madonna’s Vogue

During the Halloween season, horror movie enthusiasts turn to streaming services in search of new scares. One such film that has gained attention on Hulu is Brian Duffield’s No One Will Save You. Not only has it received positive reviews, but it has also become popular on TikTok, thanks to its pairing with Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue.

In a recent interview on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Duffield discussed spoilers for his movie. He revealed that one of the creatures in the film communicates through physical sign language, which has caught the attention of TikTok users. Duffield shared that lead actress Kaitlyn Dever sent him a TikTok video of people using the Vogue track while imitating the creature’s movements.

The inclusion of Madonna’s Vogue in the film creates a jarring and unnerving scene. The audience is left wondering about the capabilities and intentions of the alien creatures that arrive in Dever’s town. The use of physical sign language adds to the tension and keeps viewers off balance.

No One Will Save You has received praise from horror icon Stephen King and critics alike. While there is a possibility of a sequel, the film stands well on its own and doesn’t necessarily need to launch a franchise. Some stories reach a natural conclusion, and No One Will Save You appears to fall into that category.

If you’re a horror fan, this is a film you won’t want to miss. No One Will Save You is currently streaming on Hulu.

