Kaitlyn Bristowe Appears to Unfollow Jason Tartick on Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe, known for her role on The Bachelorette, seems to have made her split from Jason Tartick a little more official on Instagram. Bristowe appears to have unfollowed Tartick on the popular social media platform. However, as of Friday, Tartick still follows Bristowe.

This development comes after Bristowe opened up about their breakup on a recent episode of her podcast Off the Vine. During the episode, she expressed her disappointment in Tartick’s Instagram video, which featured shots of their dogs, Pinot and Ramen, as he moved out of their shared home.

While discussing the breakup, Bristowe mentioned that they had agreed to protect each other throughout the process. However, she felt that the video didn’t align with that agreement and made her look like she was taking the dogs away from him. Bristowe even revealed that she was crying in the bedroom while Tartick was filming the video.

Tartick and Bristowe announced their split in August, sharing the news through a joint Instagram post. In the post, they expressed their gratitude for those who gave them the time and space to process their decision.

The unfollow on Instagram could be seen as a significant step towards moving on for Bristowe. However, it’s important to note that social media actions don’t always reflect the full picture of a relationship. Only time will tell what the future holds for Bristowe and Tartick.

