Kaiser Permanente Workers Demand Fair Pay and Staffing Improvements

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest healthcare providers in the United States, is currently facing a three-day strike led an estimated 75,000 workers represented the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. The employees, including nurses, ER techs, respiratory therapists, and dietary workers, are demanding fair wages and improved staffing to address issues of burnout and long wait times.

The strike, which is being called the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, has impacted Kaiser hospitals and facilities across California, Colorado, Oregon, and southwest Washington state. In Southern California alone, thousands of workers are picketing at Kaiser facilities in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Moreno Valley, and South Bay.

The workers’ frustration stems from being underpaid, understaffed, and overworked. They claim that these conditions have led to long wait times for patients and, in some cases, mistaken diagnoses or neglect. Miguel Silva, a Kaiser member, shared his personal experience of facing increasingly long delays in getting medical appointments over the past two years, resulting in frustration and even resorting to going to the emergency room for care.

While Kaiser has stated that they will have hired 10,000 new employees the end of the month, union officials question whether these hires are simply filling existing vacancies or if they are actually being used to staff new facilities as the healthcare giant expands across the country.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions is pressing for a 25% raise over four years and a $25-per-hour minimum wage for all workers across the U.S. In response, Kaiser has made several offers, including across-the-board wage increases, updating bonus structures, and minimum wages of $23 an hour in California and $21 an hour elsewhere. However, the unions believe these offers are insufficient.

The strike is set to end at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and while frontline healthcare workers are eager for a meaningful response from Kaiser executives, no additional bargaining sessions have been scheduled at this time.

Sources:

– “Kaiser Permanente workers launch three-day strike as labor talks drag on” (The Orange County Register)

– “Kaiser workers on strike over wage, staffing issues” (CBS Los Angeles)