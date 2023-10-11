Kai Jones Waived Charlotte Hornets Amid Social Media Controversy

The Charlotte Hornets have made the decision to waive 22-year-old center, Kai Jones, after a series of concerning incidents on social media. Jones, who was a first-round pick in 2021, recently requested a trade on a social media platform, expressing his desire to leave the Hornets.

The bizarre behavior began in September when Jones posted a video on Instagram Live, in which he appeared to be sweating profusely and speaking rapidly. Despite concerns, Jones denied being under the influence and claimed he was simply enjoying himself at home.

Jones further added fuel to the fire expressing his belief that he was a better basketball player than his teammates, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, in a tweet. The Hornets took action keeping him away from training camp.

This culminated in Jones publicly requesting a trade, leading to the Hornets ultimately deciding to waive him. This decision marks a significant shift from just a few months ago when Jones gained attention for his impressive performances, including a memorable dunk over the Spurs’ top draft pick, Victor Wembanyana, during the NBA Summer League.

Jones, in his third NBA season, had an average playing time of 12 minutes per game with the Hornets in the previous year. The team felt it was necessary to part ways due to the ongoing social media controversy and disruptive behavior.

It is unclear what the future holds for Kai Jones, as he seeks new opportunities in the NBA.