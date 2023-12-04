New Opportunity: Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager at !K7 Music

!K7 Music, a renowned music services and label group, is seeking a passionate and motivated professional to join their Marketing team as a Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager. This role offers a unique opportunity to work with a diverse range of artists and labels, with a focus on implementing successful digital marketing campaigns. While the preferred location is Berlin, the company is open to considering candidates from other locations as well.

As the Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager, you will collaborate closely with the A&R, marketing teams, and label managers to develop and execute strategic campaigns for !K7 Records, Strut, 7K!, and priority distribution projects. Your role will involve managing social media accounts, creating engaging content, and growing audience engagement. In addition, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of digital advertising campaigns for the in-house labels, while continuously measuring and analyzing their effectiveness.

To excel in this position, you should possess at least one year of experience working for a record label and have a solid understanding of !K7 Music’s labels, musical contexts, and target audiences. Demonstrating a proven track record of innovative and successful campaigns, as well as experience in paid advertising and community management, is crucial. Adaptability, strong analytical skills, and the ability to lead a team through market changes and digital innovations are also highly valued.

While video editing and basic design skills are preferred, having a deep knowledge of the music !K7 releases and a genuine passion for storytelling are essential. The company encourages and welcomes applicants from underrepresented communities in the music industry, including ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, gender non-binary individuals, those who are neurodiverse, and individuals with disabilities.

To apply for this exciting opportunity, please email your CV and a cover letter expressing your interest in the position to [email protected] January 2, 2024.

