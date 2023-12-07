K-pop Artists Take Over TikTok’s The Hitmakers’ Global Top 10 List

K-pop is undoubtedly dominating the music industry, and TikTok’s annual year-end report confirms just that. Five K-pop artists have secured their spots on the platform’s coveted The Hitmakers’ global top 10 list, which highlights the artists with the highest number of views throughout the year.

Leading the pack is Blackpink, the girl group that has taken the world storm. Blackpink claimed the third spot on The Hitmakers’ list, emerging as the highest-ranked K-pop act. Their powerful performances and catchy tunes have captivated fans worldwide, propelling them to global stardom.

Hot on the heels of Blackpink is the renowned Korean boy band BTS, who secured the fourth place on the list. Known for their remarkable artistry and dedicated fandom, BTS has consistently redefined the boundaries of K-pop and amassed a massive following around the world.

The remaining K-pop artists on the list are from HYBE, one of the most influential entertainment companies in South Korea. Enhypen, the emerging boy group, clinched the sixth spot, while Le Sserafim and NewJeans claimed the eighth and ninth places, respectively. Their undeniable talent and distinct musical styles have solidified their positions as rising stars in the K-pop industry.

Meanwhile, on The Playlist U.S. chart, Girl group Fifty Fifty’s electrifying rendition of their song “Cupid — Twin version” secured the second spot. This high-octane track has captivated listeners in the United States, earning Fifty Fifty recognition on a global scale.

In conclusion, K-pop artists are undeniably ruling TikTok’s The Hitmakers’ global top 10 list, solidifying their position as today’s hitmakers in the music industry. With their mesmerizing performances and dedicated fanbases, these artists continue to redefine the boundaries of K-pop and capture the hearts of fans worldwide.