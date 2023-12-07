Korean Content Thrives on TikTok: A Global Phenomenon

Summary: Korean content, including dramas, beauty, and food, is gaining immense popularity on the short-form video platform TikTok globally. TikTok predicts that brands, creators, and artists will continue expanding their presence based on the success of Korean content. As the platform’s user groups diversify, it is not only attracting teenagers and young adults but also individuals in their 30s and 40s. The Southeast Asian market is particularly significant in the global spread of Korean content, with its strong community and avid content production. Various forms of K-content, ranging from previews and review videos to sharing information about actors and roles, are influencing all aspects of lifestyle, including music, food, and fashion.

Korean content has taken the world storm on TikTok, captivating audiences with its captivating dramas, delightful beauty routines, and mouthwatering dishes. This surge in popularity has prompted TikTok to highlight three major trends that define its platform in the coming year.

Firstly, the diverse range of users on TikTok has expanded significantly. While it initially attracted teenagers and young adults, the platform is now becoming a favorite among individuals in their 30s and 40s. A report market research firm OpenSurvey reveals that over 73.9% of individuals in their 30s and 65.8% in their 40s frequently encounter short-form content on TikTok, demonstrating its broad appeal across age groups.

Secondly, as the world emerges from the pandemic, there is a noticeable rise in self-development and travel content on TikTok. Users are utilizing the platform to share their personal growth journeys and to inspire others to pursue their passions. This shift in content is a reflection of society’s anticipation for a brighter future and the desire to explore the world once again.

Lastly, Korean content continues to exert a powerful influence globally. TikTok predicts that various brands, especially those in the beauty, food, and beverage industries, will actively employ the platform for overseas expansion. Simultaneously, Korean creators who shape global trends will thrive, driving the growth of the creator economy and promoting the monetization model.

The Southeast Asian market plays a crucial role in propelling the global spread of Korean content. With its vibrant community and fervent content production, Southeast Asia is a major market for K-content. Previews, review videos, and sharing information about actors and roles are all contributing to the increasing popularity of K-content across multiple lifestyle domains, including music, food, and fashion.

As TikTok continues to foster a global community of content creators and consumers, the allure of Korean content remains irresistible. The platform’s ability to showcase the diversity, creativity, and richness of Korean culture has firmly established it as a hub for global engagement and cultural exchange.