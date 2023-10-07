How to Watch the Serie A Match Between Juventus and Torino

Coming off goalless stalemates, Juventus and Torino are preparing to face each other in the Derby della Mole in Serie A. Both teams are looking to bounce back with a win and put pressure on the league leaders. Juventus currently sits four points behind Inter and AC Milan, who are tied for first place.

The match between Juventus and Torino will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled for 12 pm EDT on October 27 in the United States (US).

To watch the game online, fans can tune in to Paramount+. The live updates of the match can also be followed on GOAL.

In terms of team news, Juventus may be without Dusan Vlahovic due to a back problem, while Arkadiusz Milik is expected to make a return following a calf injury. Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean are likely to partner in the attack, with Kean as an option from the bench. Alex Sandro, Paul Pogba, and Mattia De Sciglio are unavailable for selection. Bremer is expected to overcome a muscular problem and take his place in defense.

On the other hand, Torino has a lengthier list of absentees, including Brandon Soppy, Saba Sazonov, Alessandro Buongiorno, Mergim Vojvoda, and Koffi Djidji. The Maroons’ manager, Ivan Juric, might rely on summer signing Duvan Zapata to lead the attack.

In terms of the head-to-head record, Juventus has had the upper hand against Torino. However, in local derbies, anything can happen, and Torino will be looking to upset their rivals.

