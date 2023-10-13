Juvenile Girl Identified as Source of Unsubstantiated Threat Against Joliet West High School

A juvenile girl has been identified as the individual responsible for making an unsubstantiated threat against Joliet West High School on social media. The threat, which was made on TikTok, referenced a potential shooting at the school. As a result, district officials decided to increase police presence at the school on Thursday.

After receiving the threat on Wednesday night, school officials alerted Joliet West families to the situation. Parents were informed that police would be conducting searches as students entered the building on Thursday. However, Joliet Police later confirmed that the claims made in the threat were unsubstantiated and that no issues were reported at the school on Thursday.

Since the threat was made a juvenile, limited information can be provided due to legal restrictions. The incident is currently under investigation. District 204 officials expressed their gratitude to the Joliet Police for their handling of the social media threat. They also took the opportunity to remind parents and guardians of the importance of discussing the consequences of making threats with their children.

The district statement emphasized the significance of reporting threats and refraining from sharing unverified information. It emphasized that the safety of students and staff is always the top priority and called on everyone in the school community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The partnership between parents, students, and authorities plays a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment.

While it is crucial to address these threats seriously, it is important to ensure that the information is accurate and substantiated before taking action. False threats can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt the normal functioning of educational institutions.

Sources: Joliet Patch, Joliet Police Department