Justin Timberlake Takes a Social Media Break Amid Controversy Surrounding Britney Spears’ Memoir

Justin Timberlake has taken a temporary break from social media disabling comments on his Instagram account. The decision comes just days after the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman In Me.” While Timberlake has not publicly responded to any of Spears’ claims, a source revealed that he is not happy about what has been written in the book.

In her autobiography, Spears discusses her past relationship with Timberlake, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. She reveals that Timberlake ended their three-year relationship text after she kissed her choreographer, Wade Robson. Additionally, Spears opens up about her decision to have an abortion in 2000 and claims that Timberlake “wasn’t happy” about the pregnancy and had been unfaithful.

The Mirror hitmaker, who has accumulated 72 million followers on Instagram, turned off the comments function due to the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying.” While Timberlake has chosen not to reach out to Spears about the memoir, it does not mean he is okay with its contents. He is reportedly unhappy about what has come out in the book.

It is evident that the release of the memoir has stirred controversy and divided opinion. Spears has used this platform to share her side of the story, reflecting on her experiences and offering her perspective. Timberlake, on the other hand, has chosen to take a step back from social media, temporarily silencing the online discourse surrounding the release.

Ultimately, both individuals have their own truths and experiences, and it is important to respect their perspectives. It remains to be seen how this series of events will unfold and whether Timberlake will respond to Spears’ claims in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Justin Timberlake turn off the comments on his Instagram?

Justin Timberlake disabled comments on his Instagram account following the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, which discussed their past relationship and controversial topics. The decision was made due to the negative and offensive comments being directed towards him.

Is Justin Timberlake responding to Britney Spears’ claims in the memoir?

As of now, Justin Timberlake has not publicly responded to any of Britney Spears’ claims in her memoir, “The Woman In Me.” However, sources indicate that he is not happy about what has been written.

What is the memoir about?

Britney Spears’ memoir delves into her personal life, including her past relationship with Justin Timberlake and her decision to have an abortion. She also addresses allegations of Timberlake’s infidelity. The book provides her own perspective and experiences of those events.

Will Justin Timberlake reach out to Britney Spears?

According to sources, Justin Timberlake has no plans to reach out to Britney Spears regarding her memoir. He believes that her account is her own perspective and does not feel the need to respond directly.

(Note: The information provided in this article is based on the original source and does not include any additional sources.)