Justin Timberlake Turns Off Instagram Comments Following Backlash Over Britney Spears’ Memoir

Justin Timberlake has made the decision to disable the comments section on his Instagram account. This move comes as a response to a wave of criticism directed towards him following the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me. The book delves into the details of their past relationship, including sensitive topics such as Britney’s pregnancy and abortion, their mutual infidelity, and the way he ended the relationship via a text message accompanied a framed post-split letter.

A source close to Justin revealed that the decision to disable comments was prompted the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his Instagram page. While insiders had previously hinted that Justin was less than thrilled about the memoir, it is now clear that he is not only displeased but also deeply disturbed its contents. The source explained that Justin has chosen not to reach out to Britney because he believes there is nothing he can say to justify or rectify the situation. He recognizes that Britney is sharing her side of the story from her perspective, but that doesn’t mean he accepts or approves of her account.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the release of Britney’s memoir coincided with Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel’s wedding anniversary. This unfortunate timing has put a strain on their celebration of love, as the revelations from the book have unavoidably become a topic of discussion. While they haven’t dwelled on it extensively, Justin and Jessica have acknowledged the impact of the memoir on their special day. Dealing with these external pressures during a time that should be joyous has undeniably added stress to their relationship.

