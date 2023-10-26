Cry Him a River: Justin Timberlake Responds to Online Hate Amidst Britney Spears’ Allegations

Justin Timberlake, the renowned singer and former member of *NSYNC, has decided to turn off the comments on his Instagram profile due to the influx of hateful and disgusting remarks from people in response to Britney Spears’ bombshell allegations against him in her latest memoir, “The Woman in Me”.

While representatives for both Spears and Timberlake have been contacted The Post for comment, Timberlake has not publicly addressed any of the accusations made Spears in her book. However, sources close to him have indicated that he is “not at all happy” about the claims, although he has not reached out to Spears to discuss the matter.

In her memoir, Spears claims that Timberlake impregnated her during their relationship in the early 2000s but decided to proceed with an abortion because he did not want to become a father. Additionally, she called him out for allegedly appropriating black culture using a blaccent around Ginuwine, which has gained attention due to Michelle Williams’ narration of Spears’ book.

The short-lived romantic relationship between Spears and Timberlake serves as the backdrop for many of the bombshells revealed in her memoir. Spears also admits to having had an affair with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson during her time with Timberlake.

Meanwhile, as Timberlake deals with the fallout from these allegations, Spears celebrated the release of her book on social media. She expressed her gratitude to fans for their support, citing the book’s success as the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history.

The impact of social media on celebrities’ lives continues to be a topic of discussion, particularly in situations where allegations and personal revelations are made public. It remains to be seen how Timberlake will navigate these allegations and whether he will address them publicly in the future.

