Justin Timberlake Deletes Instagram Account Amid Controversy Surrounding Britney Spears’ Memoir

Justin Timberlake has made a surprising move completely wiping his Instagram account clean, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind it. This comes after receiving significant backlash from Britney Spears’ fans following the release of her tell-all memoir.

While Timberlake has not offered an explanation for the sudden deletion of his posts, sources have confirmed that he has new music on the way this year, hinting at a fresh start in his career. It is believed that he is planning a big US tour for 2024 to promote his upcoming album.

The decision to wipe his Instagram account comes months after Timberlake disabled the comments section on his posts, following Spears’ release of “The Woman in Me” in October. This move was reportedly made in response to the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” about him on social media.

In her memoir, Spears revealed intimate details about her past relationship with Timberlake, including the claim that she had an abortion during their three-year relationship. She mentioned that Timberlake was not supportive of having a baby at the time.

This revelation sparked controversy and criticism towards Timberlake, leading him to take a step back from the spotlight. He even went on a getaway to Mexico with his wife and children to escape the media scrutiny.

Recently, Timberlake returned to the stage for a performance in Las Vegas, where he sang the iconic song “Cry Me a River,” which many speculate is about Spears. While he gave a disclaimer before the performance, Spears later seemingly threw shade at him on Instagram.

With the deletion of his Instagram account, Timberlake seems to be distancing himself from the controversy and starting anew. Fans can only wait and see what his next move will be and how he will address the situation in the future.