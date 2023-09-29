An Open Letter to Justin Timberlake: Embrace Your Inner Dirtbag

Dear Justin Timberlake, or should we call you JT? We’ve been big fans of your music and acting career, but there’s something that has us even more excited than an *NSYNC reunion. It’s your talent for playing dirtbags, and we think it’s time for you to fully embrace it.

In your latest role as Will Grady in the Netflix crime drama “Reptile,” you truly shine as a sketchy character. Will finds his girlfriend stabbed to death and becomes the prime suspect. The tension between you and Benicio del Toro’s character creates compelling cat-and-mouse scenes that keep us on the edge of our seats.

What’s impressive is the departure from your usual clean-cut image. The disapproving comment about your beard in the show feels like a nod to your previous roles in romantic comedies and sci-fi films. But we believe your best work lies in your supporting roles, where you’ve played characters like a disfigured veteran in “Southland Tales” and a smarmy tech-bro in “The Social Network.”

Now, you’re 42, and it’s the perfect time to transition into meatier character roles. Take a page from Kurt Russell’s book, who started with Disney movies before gaining critical acclaim and becoming an action-movie staple. Mandy Patinkin and J.K. Simmons also started in musical theater before finding success on the big screen.

You have the talent to portray oddball creepers, hard-nosed cops, tortured siblings, lovable dads, and even baby-faced serial killers in need of redemption. Just imagine the possibilities if you were cast as a Batman villain opposite Robert Pattinson.

Embracing your inner dirtbag doesn’t mean forsaking your music career. It’s an opportunity to challenge yourself and explore new depths as an actor. We believe that with your skills, you could create intriguing and substantial work that sets you apart from your peers, such as Lady Gaga and Will Smith.

So, JT, it’s time to fully own your potential as a character actor. Just as you power through your hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” embrace these interesting and challenging roles that will showcase your talent in a new light.

