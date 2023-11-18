Justin Timberlake and NSYNC Reunite for New Album on Trolls Movie

Justin Timberlake, the renowned pop singer, has broken his social media silence announcing his excitement to be working on a new album with his former bandmates from NSYNC. This comes after the famous ’90s boyband disbanded in 2002. The iconic vocal group has collaborated on new music, which will be featured in the upcoming animated film, Trolls Band Together. This marks their first release in over 20 years.

In a recent Instagram post, Justin shared a photo dump from the film’s premiere, capturing sweet moments with his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and his former NSYNC bandmates. He expressed his pride in celebrating the new Trolls movie and album with his crew, emphasizing how enjoyable it has been to be back together with his boys.

Facing intense backlash following shocking revelations about his past relationship with Britney Spears in her memoir “The Woman in Me,” Justin disabled comments on his Instagram posts to avoid further negativity. However, limited comments approved the singer are still allowed.

Several friends and colleagues expressed their excitement about the upcoming album and movie in the approved comments section. Chelsea Handler, a famous comedian, commented with “Happy!!!!” Singer and RNG founder OG Lott shared his daughter’s anticipation, exclaiming, “My daughter bout to lose her shit!!! Its up!” The official Trolls account also joined in, acknowledging the significance of the moment for the bios and the TROLLS.

Despite the recent accusations against Justin Britney Spears, his fellow bandmates are reportedly supporting and standing him. An insider revealed that they have nothing but love for Justin and would be more than happy to perform with him again.

The new Trolls movie, the franchise’s third installment, was officially released in theaters on November 17th in the United States. It features a star-studded cast, including voice actors such as Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick, RuPaul, and others.

Justin Timberlake’s return to the music scene alongside NSYNC in the Trolls movie marks an exciting moment for fans, as they eagerly anticipate the release of the new album and the reunion of this iconic boyband.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When did NSYNC break up?

NSYNC, the famous ’90s boyband, broke up in 2002.

2. What is Justin Timberlake’s latest project?

Justin Timberlake is currently working on a new album with his former NSYNC bandmates for the upcoming animated film, Trolls Band Together.

3. How long has it been since NSYNC released new music?

The collaboration for the Trolls movie marks NSYNC’s first release in over 20 years.

4. What is the controversy surrounding Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears?

Britney Spears revealed shocking details about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir “The Woman in Me,” including an abortion and allegations of infidelity and a cold-hearted breakup.

5. When was the new Trolls movie released?

The new Trolls movie was officially released in theaters on November 17th in the United States.