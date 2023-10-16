False Image: Justin Bieber’s Instagram Story Does Not Depict Israel’s Devastation

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber recently shared a post on his Instagram story featuring an image of a demolished building with a message of praying for Israel. However, it has been revealed that the picture does not depict the devastation in Israel as implied the graphic.

The image was actually originally posted an app called Churchome and later re-posted Justin Bieber on his Instagram story. Churchome is an app that provides features related to Christian religious practices and was promoted the singer himself. The app’s Instagram account claimed that the scene in the image was from Israel, but later deleted the post.

A fact-check Alt News performed a reverse image search and found the image in an article published the India Today website. The article, sourced from the international news agency Associated Press (AP), stated that the picture was of a destroyed building in Gaza City, Palestine. It was taken a week after an Israeli air strike in May 2021. The building was part of Gaza Tower, which housed the offices of news agencies including Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

The location of the viral image was independently verified Alt News using Google Earth Pro’s 3D buildings layer and comparing it to a satellite image of Gaza City. The match confirmed that the picture was indeed taken from that location.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the demolished building was situated in front of Capital Mall in Gaza. A video uploaded ILTV Israel News on YouTube in 2017 covered the Capital Mall of Gaza and showed the same mall that appeared in the picture shared Justin Bieber.

The image itself is at least 12 years old and was previously carried in a 2011 article on The Electronic Intifada, a website that monitors the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Several videos were also found that corroborated the location of the viral image. Al Jazeera’s YouTube channel contained drone footage of Gaza City in 2014, where the tallest building visible corresponds to the building demolished Israel in 2021. Additionally, a video uploaded the Daily Mail on YouTube documented the demolition of the Al Sharouk tower, which housed the Al-Aqsa television channel and was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in May 2021.

In conclusion, the image shared Justin Bieber does not show Israel’s devastation but is actually a picture of Gaza in Palestine. It highlights the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before sharing it to ensure accuracy in the midst of ongoing conflicts.

Sources:

1. India Today (Article published on May 23, 2021)

2. Alt News Fact Check

3. Gaza Tower (The Electronic Intifada, 2011)

4. ILTV Israel News (YouTube Video – February 24, 2017)

5. Al Jazeera (YouTube Video – 2014)

6. Daily Mail (YouTube Video – May 13, 2021)