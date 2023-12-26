Exploring Celebrities Who Chose Celibacy Before Marriage

Celebrities often lead unconventional lives, and their choices about relationships and intimacy are no exception. Many stars have made headlines openly discussing their decision to abstain from sex until after marriage. Whether motivated personal beliefs or other factors, these celebrities have chosen to uphold their commitment to celibacy. Let’s take a closer look at some notable examples.

Jessica Simpson, known for her hit song “Sweetest Sin,” revealed that she received a purity ring from her father at the age of 12. Simpson, now 42, shared that abstaining from sex until her extravagant wedding with former 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey was both challenging and trendy.

Country music sensation Carrie Underwood disclosed her intention to wait until her wedding night to have sex. She even shared the story of her first kiss with hockey player Mike Fisher, which took place in front of a crowd on New Year’s Eve.

Singer Ciara emphasized the significance of building a strong foundation of friendship before pursuing a romantic relationship. Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson exemplified this approach, remaining abstinent until after their wedding in July 2016. They now have two children together.

Grammy-nominated artist Andy Grammer admitted that he practiced celibacy until marrying fellow musician Aijia in 2012. He acknowledged the influence of pornography on his journey, expressing concern over its destructive effects.

Justin Bieber, known for his tumultuous personal life, candidly shared his struggle with sex addiction and his decision to abstain until his wedding to Hailey Bieber. Bieber recognized that sex could cause emotional pain and believed that celibacy brought him closer to his spirituality.

The choices of these celebrities shed light on the diverse motivations and challenges associated with celibacy before marriage. While their paths may be unconventional, they serve as a reminder that each individual’s journey is unique and should be respected.