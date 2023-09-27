Justice League: Warworld Coming to Max in October

According to Game Rant, Justice League: Warworld will be available to stream on Max starting from October 23, 2023. The film, which is rated R, was previously released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 24, 2023, followed its digital debut on July 25, 2023.

The plot of Justice League: Warworld centers around the Justice League finding themselves transported to Warworld, a planet characterized brutal gladiatorial combat. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the team must unite to form a resistance and lead the planet to freedom.

Directed Jeff Wamester and written Jeremy Adams, Ernie Altbacker, and Josie Campbell, Justice League: Warworld is the seventh feature film in DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation’s Tomorrowverse. James Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau serve as producers.

The cast includes Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Stana Katic as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, and Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent. Other notable voice actors include Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as “Old Man,” John DiMaggio as Lobo, and Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul.

In addition to Justice League: Warworld, a sequel titled Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths has been announced. While few details have been released, it is known that the film will be based on the iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline created Mark Wolfman and George Pérez in 1985. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is expected to be released in 2024.

DC also revealed that they are working on an R-rated animated Watchmen movie.

