Robert Whittaker’s Team Eyes Potential Blockbuster Fight Against Kamaru Usman at UFC 300

In an exciting turn of events, Robert Whittaker’s team is hopeful that the Australian fighter could still find himself in a blockbuster showdown against Kamaru Usman at UFC 300. Despite having already agreed to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 299, Whittaker’s manager, Titus Day, revealed that Costa has since “vanished” and accused him of playing games.

Whittaker, known as “The Reaper,” has been back in training for the March timeline and is preparing himself for a fight. However, with Costa’s disappearance and Whittaker’s eagerness to compete, the possibility of facing former welterweight king, Kamaru Usman, has emerged as an exciting option for the UFC 300 card.

After Usman’s impressive performance in a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, many UFC experts, including Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, have called for a showdown between Whittaker and Usman. Whittaker’s team believes that this matchup would make for an incredible fight and a memorable addition to the UFC 300 event.

While the focus remains on the agreed-upon bout against Costa, Whittaker’s team is keeping an open mind and exploring all possibilities. If Costa refuses to sign the contract, a fight against Usman would be a logical alternative. The team recognizes that UFC 300 will be a stacked card and having two former champions face off would be nothing short of awesome.

Regardless of the outcome, Whittaker is determined to win back his old belt and prove himself as one of the best in the middleweight division. His upcoming fight against Costa or potential matchup with Usman would be crucial in solidifying his path back to the UFC middleweight title.

As the anticipation builds, fans can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Whittaker. Will it be a clash with Costa or a historic battle against Usman at UFC 300? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – Whittaker’s team is ready for any challenge that comes their way.