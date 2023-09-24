Ryan Reynolds Joins Hilarious Social Media Trend and Will Receive Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award

Ryan Reynolds, the beloved actor known for his witty banter and role in the Deadpool series, recently jumped on a hilarious social media trend. The viral question, “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” has been circulating on the internet, with women asking men in their lives for their thoughts. Reynolds couldn’t resist joining in on the fun, posting a casual selfie on his Instagram story with the caption, “Jus’ thinkin’ ’bout the Roman Empire.” While he didn’t directly answer the question, his lighthearted post seemed to poke fun at those who take the trend too seriously.

The trend was started Swedish Instagram user Arthur Hulu, also known as Gaius Flavius. Since its inception, many male celebrities have hopped on board, either participating or mocking the fad. Reynolds’ selfie, accompanied The National’s Roman Holiday soundtrack, added his unique touch to the trend. Fans were delighted his humorous take on the question.

In addition to participating in social media trends, Reynolds is set to receive the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award. This prestigious honor, presented during the annual Revels and Revelations event, recognizes individuals who bring laughter and joy to others. The award will be presented on October 9th in New York City, and Reynolds will join a distinguished list of past recipients, including Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Melissa McCarthy.

While Reynolds engages in fun and lighthearted online interactions, he continues to work on his upcoming projects. Fans can look forward to Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both expected to be released next year.

