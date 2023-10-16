Teacher Resigns Amidst Inappropriate Social Media Use and Misconduct Allegations

Multiple students recently discovered that their teacher was following explicit Instagram accounts, including those containing pornographic material and sexualized images of underage girls. The students reported their findings, which prompted a disciplinary meeting with the school. As a result, the teacher tendered his resignation.

An email was sent out to parents informing them of the teacher’s departure. The email reached one former student, referred to as Ms P, who decided to come forward and share her own experiences with the teacher. Ms P disclosed incidents of inappropriate behavior towards her during her time as his student.

According to a recent Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal decision, it was revealed that the teacher had shown favoritism towards Ms P. He had provided her with treats like chocolates and energy drinks, and on her last day of school, he had given her his phone number. He told her that they could still keep in touch, inviting her over for dinner. Ms P declined, but the teacher persisted via text messages, claiming that his family would be present.

Eventually, Ms P agreed to have dinner at the teacher’s house but brought a friend along. To her surprise, the teacher’s family was not present, and during the evening, he showed them a photo album containing a nude photo of himself in a bathtub. After the dinner, the teacher continued to contact Ms P, even years later, sending messages on LinkedIn.

When confronted, the teacher denied being aware of his public Instagram account, claiming that his accusers had purposely selected the worst images. He also accused his former students of being manipulative and vindictive. In response to the incident with Ms P, he argued that he had only invited her to dinner with his brother and did not see the nudity in the photo as explicit.

As a result of his inappropriate use of social media and misconduct towards Ms P, the teacher has been censured and is no longer allowed to teach. This case highlights the importance of monitoring teachers’ online activities and taking appropriate action when misconduct is reported.

Source: The original article Shannon Pitman, published NZME (source link not provided)