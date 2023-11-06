New Trend: “So Beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a Wow!”

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’re bound to have come across the viral expression, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!” This catchy phrase has taken the internet storm, making its way into photos, videos, and captions shared on various social platforms.

Interestingly, the Indian Railways Ministry has also embraced this trend sharing images of the Vande Bharat Express trains from Kerala. These trains, painted in striking blue and vibrant tangerine colors, have been captured in captivating shots passing through the picturesque Vellayil Station in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod section of Kerala. The ministry’s description of the trains as “so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” perfectly captures the essence of this viral trend.

While the phrase gained popularity on social media, it actually originated from a video featuring Jasmeen Kaur. Jasmeen, an influencer on Instagram, showcases and sells various clothing items, with a particular focus on salwar suits. In her exuberant video, she repeatedly uses the phrase “just looking like a wow” to describe the stunning clothing she presents. Her lively personality and unique style caught the attention of online users, causing the video to go viral.

Since then, numerous celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, KL Rahul, and Iftikhar Ahmad, have hopped on this viral bandwagon. People simply can’t seem to get enough of this social media sensation, and it’s continuing to captivate the online world.

As trends come and go, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” has certainly left a lasting mark on the internet. It’s a testament to the power of viral content and the way it spreads like wildfire across social platforms.

FAQ:

Q: Where did the phrase “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” come from?

A: The phrase gained popularity from a video featuring Jasmeen Kaur, an Instagram influencer who uses it to describe clothing items she showcases.

Q: Which celebrities have joined in on this viral trend?

A: Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, KL Rahul, and Iftikhar Ahmad have participated in this viral trend.

Q: What are the Vande Bharat Express trains?

A: The Vande Bharat Express trains are high-speed trains in India, known for their modern design and efficiency.