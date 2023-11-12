The Magnificent Kolia Bhomora Bridge: Connecting Assam with the Rest of India

Amidst the bustling world of social media trends, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently joined in on the viral ‘just looking like a WOW’ craze. Sharing a captivating photo of the Kolia Bhomora bridge against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Sarma marveled at the breathtaking view. The Kolia Bhomora Setu, located in Assam’s Tezpur, spans the mighty Brahmaputra river, playing a pivotal role in connecting the northeastern region with the rest of India.

Captured from different angles, the Assam CM’s social media posts showcased the beauty of the bridge and the pristine air in the area. Sarma highlighted the pollution-free environment that allowed the magnificent view of the Himalayas. These posts added to the ongoing sensation surrounding the ‘just looking like a WOW’ trend, which originated from a viral video featuring Jasmeen Kaur, a woman selling salwar suits on Instagram.

Named after Assamese general Kalia Bhomora Phukan, the Kolia Bhomora Setu has been a vital lifeline for the region since its completion in 1987. This three-kilometer-long bridge stands as a testament to engineering marvel and serves as a symbol of connectivity and progress for the people of Assam.

With its strategic positioning, the Kolia Bhomora Setu facilitates smooth transportation and trade between Sonitpur district’s Tezpur and Nagaon district’s Kaliabor town. It eases the movement of goods and people, opening up opportunities for economic growth and development in the region. Moreover, this bridge serves as an essential lifeline during floods, providing a reliable connection when other modes of transportation may be disrupted.

The Kolia Bhomora Setu not only bridges the gap between geographical boundaries but also embodies the spirit of unity and resilience. It stands tall as a testament to the rich heritage and progress of Assam, connecting its people with the rest of the nation.

FAQs

1. Who is the Assam Chief Minister?

The Assam Chief Minister is Himanta Biswa Sarma.

2. Where is the Kolia Bhomora Setu located?

The Kolia Bhomora Setu is situated in Assam’s Tezpur, spanning the Brahmaputra river.

3. When was the Kolia Bhomora Setu completed?

The construction of the Kolia Bhomora Setu was completed in 1987.

4. Who is the Kolia Bhomora Setu named after?

The Kolia Bhomora Setu is named after Assamese general Kalia Bhomora Phukan.