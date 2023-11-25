The Rise of LinkedIn in India: GenZ Set to Propel User Growth

LinkedIn India’s Country Manager, Ashutosh Gupta, predicts that the GenZ population in India will be the driving force behind the next 100 million users for the professional networking platform. In a recent interview with BusinessLine, Gupta highlighted how India’s demographic growth, coupled with the enthusiasm of Indians to learn and engage on the platform, makes India an extraordinarily important market for LinkedIn.

With a current user base of 150 million in India, LinkedIn has witnessed significant growth, adding 50 million users in just four years. Gupta has set an ambitious target to add another 100 million users within the next four years, effectively doubling their growth rate. But how does LinkedIn plan on achieving this goal?

India’s demographic dividend is undoubtedly working in favor of LinkedIn. The younger population is increasingly embracing the platform, with a staggering year-on-year growth of 73% among Gen Z users. With India being a youthful nation, as more individuals graduate and enter the job market, the likelihood of reaching 100 million users on LinkedIn seems highly promising.

When it comes to revenue growth, LinkedIn India employs two successful monetization strategies. The first is LinkedIn Talent Solutions, which provides recruiters with invaluable data to facilitate the hiring process. This segment has experienced impressive growth, with revenues almost doubling in the FY21. Interestingly, 70% of the new business in talent solutions is coming from tier-2 and tier-3 markets, and non-IT companies are also showing significant demand.

The second monetization strategy is LinkedIn Learning Solutions, a platform that offers premium learning content to its members. With over 40 million paid seats globally, the Indian market has seen a remarkable year-on-year growth of 270%. Indian members are investing double the amount of their global counterparts on learning, showcasing their eagerness to upskill and acquire new knowledge.

LinkedIn’s Future of Work report further highlights the demand for AI-trained talent in India’s tech industry, following professional services. In contrast to other countries, where alternative industries like manufacturing are hiring more AI talent, India’s tech sector stands out due to its rich pool of tech expertise. It is no surprise that India is emerging as a global hub for technically-skilled talent, as it has historically possessed a vast amount of proficient tech professionals.

LinkedIn’s commitment to expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 markets raises the question of whether regional languages will be added to the platform. Although currently, English remains the predominant language, LinkedIn has recently launched ads in Hindi to cater to the growing Indian userbase in the B2B advertising segment. The company remains open to future language additions based on member demand.

As a key market for LinkedIn, India serves as a testing ground for innovative products that can later be launched globally. The Bengaluru R&D center plays a crucial role in developing AI, trust, and safety innovations specifically tailored for Indian members and customers. The recent launch of ads in Hindi is one such example of LinkedIn’s commitment to catering to the unique needs of the Indian market.

Looking ahead, LinkedIn’s game plan in India is centered around creating a skills-first labor market. The company aims to empower its member community and workforce in India providing relevant resources and fostering partnerships with the government and corporations to build a skilled workforce. LinkedIn will continue to prioritize innovation to unlock the platform’s full potential and expects future growth from diverse tier-2 and tier-3 markets across various industries.

FAQ

Q: How does LinkedIn plan on adding 100 million more users in India?



A: LinkedIn aims to tap into India’s demographic dividend focusing on the Gen Z population, which is increasingly joining and engaging on the platform. As the number of graduates and job market entrants rise in India, LinkedIn envisions reaching 100 million users leveraging this growth.

Q: How does LinkedIn generate revenue in India?



A: LinkedIn employs two main monetization strategies in India. The first is LinkedIn Talent Solutions, which provides recruiters with access to valuable data to aid in hiring. The second is LinkedIn Learning Solutions, a premium learning platform that offers high-quality content to members. Both of these strategies have seen significant growth and contribute to LinkedIn’s revenue in India.

Q: Why is India’s tech industry hiring the most AI talent compared to other sectors?



A: India has historically been known for its abundant pool of tech talent. The rise of AI is no exception, as India is emerging as a global hub for technically-skilled talent. Alongside equipping their talent with AI skills, tech companies in India are also developing AI tools and delivering related services, making the demand for AI talent consistently high across markets.

Q: Will LinkedIn consider adding regional languages to the platform?



A: LinkedIn acknowledges the possibility of adding regional languages based on member demand. While English remains the predominant language on the platform, LinkedIn recently introduced ads in Hindi to cater to the growing Indian userbase. The company remains receptive to further language additions in the future.