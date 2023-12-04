WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Android Users: Share Status on Different Apps

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is set to release a new feature for Android users that will enable them to share their Status on multiple apps without the need to individually upload it on each platform. According to a report WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will allow users to share their WhatsApp Status on Instagram Stories as well.

This new feature, spotted on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update, will be located in the Status Privacy category. Users can simply go to the Status tab on Android (or Updates tab on iOS), tap on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner, and select “Instagram” to set up the account and follow the on-screen instructions. This eliminates the hassle of manually uploading the same Status on different apps separately.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also expected to introduce a username search function, which will enable users to search for other users on the app using their usernames instead of revealing their phone numbers. Users can effortlessly connect and chat with others typing in their usernames in the search bar. This feature provides users with an added layer of privacy and anonymity if they prefer not to disclose their phone numbers.

To enhance user privacy even further, WhatsApp recently introduced a secret code feature. Users can set a unique password for specific locked chats, providing an additional level of security. These password-protected chats will only appear in the app once the correct password is entered in the search bar.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and convenience introducing these new features. Android users can expect these updates to roll out in upcoming releases, enhancing their messaging experience on the platform.

