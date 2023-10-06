Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Allows Players to Take Showers

In the popular role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3, players have found a new way to freshen up their characters and companions. Instead of throwing water bottles at them, one Reddit user discovered that standing under a waterfall in the game allows your character to take a shower, effectively getting rid of the blood spatter that accumulates after a fight.

Taking a shower in BG3 has practical benefits beyond just aesthetic appeal. It eliminates distracting grime that could ruin intimate or intense cutscenes. In real life, regular showering is also important for personal hygiene and reducing the risk of infections like staph.

The Reddit post quickly gained popularity, with many commenters expressing their joy at the discovery. The user who made the post even issued an update, mentioning that they had taken a shower in real life as well because hygiene is important.

Since then, an update to the game, Hotfix 9, has introduced additional features to enhance the player experience. Players can now edit the appearance of paid party members, known as Hirelings, and even change their own name in the game’s Magic Mirror. The update also includes fixes to issues such as GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan, black screen splitscreen bug, smoother animations, and resolving romance triggers.

The inclusion of showering as a gameplay element shows the attention to detail that the developers at Larian Studios have put into the game. It adds another layer of immersion and realism to the already rich fantasy world of Baldur’s Gate 3. Players can now enjoy not just epic battles and engaging storylines, but also the small moments of personal care and hygiene that make the game feel more authentic.

Overall, the ability to take showers in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a welcome addition for players who value both aesthetics and practicality in their gaming experience. Whether it’s to clean off the blood after a fierce battle or simply for the sake of personal hygiene, this feature adds a new dimension to the game and allows players to fully immerse themselves in the world of Baldur’s Gate.

