Paying for Privacy: The Dilemma of Facebook and Instagram Users

Ever since Facebook and Instagram started displaying a prompt to users, suggesting they pay to avoid having their personal data collected, the question arises: are you willing to pay €251.88 per year to use these platforms without ads on your smartphone? This is the proposal made Meta, the parent company of both platforms, to its users starting November 6th. Throughout the week, French (and European) users have seen, or will see, a message forcing them to open their wallets to refuse online tracking and targeted advertising.

On its website, Meta provides detailed pricing information. A paid subscription for one platform (Facebook or Instagram) costs €12.99 per month, or €9.99 per month if registered from a computer. This price difference is due to the 30% commission charged Apple and Google on purchases made from iOS or Android devices, which Facebook fully passes on to its users.

However, if you want to add an additional account, Facebook offers a discount. Starting from March 2024, you will only pay €8 per month to add a second ad-free account. For example, if you want to enjoy the experience on both your Facebook and Instagram accounts. This price drops to €6 per month if you subscribe through a computer (equivalent to €191.88 per year). Before March 2024, access to a second ad-free account is “free.”

Is charging this amount legal? For now, it is impossible to answer that question definitively. In a judgment dated July 4th, 2023, the European Court of Justice imposed on Facebook the obligation to comply with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation, in effect since 2018) after multiple attempts Meta to track its users without their consent (leading to fines).

However, the same judgment acknowledges Meta’s right to impose a payment on users who do not want their personal data collected for targeted advertising purposes. According to this decision, the company does have the right to ask for money from those who do not consent to the collection of their personal data.

Nonetheless, the European Court of Justice ruling emphasizes that the amount charged must be “appropriate” in order to avoid any deterrent sums intended solely to force internet users to consent to data collection.

Given that Meta is based in Ireland for its activities in the European Union, the matter now rests with the Irish data protection authority, which will have to evaluate the appropriateness of the Facebook and Instagram subscription price.

Among the factors that could be taken into account is the amount that the collection of personal data from a European user generates: €6 per month, according to official Facebook figures. This significant “surcharge” for those who refuse data collection might push Irish authorities to demand that the American giant lower its subscription fee.

