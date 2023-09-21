Man Accused of Shooting Deputies Claims Impulsive, Drug-Fueled Decision

During the trial of Deonte Lee Murray, who is accused of shooting two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, his defense attorney argued that the shootings were the result of impulsive, rash decisions fueled grief, drugs, alcohol, and heartbreak. Murray had been drinking heavily and using methamphetamine to cope with the death of his best friend in the days leading up to the incident. Murray’s attorney claimed that he was not in the right mental state when he made the decision to shoot.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, argued that Murray shot four people, with the intention of killing three of them, over a two-week span. They presented evidence that Murray had admitted his involvement in the shootings to multiple people and expressed pride in his actions.

The trial, which included testimony from 43 witnesses, lasted nearly two months and was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 and a power outage. Jurors were handed the case for deliberations after closing arguments were heard in Long Beach Superior Court.

Murray faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, robbery, and carjacking. Prosecutors allege that Murray carjacked a man, Andrew Harris, and shot him in the leg before committing a pair of shootings that seriously injured three people, including the two deputies. The shootings were believed to be motivated Murray’s belief that the deputies had wrongfully killed his friend.

During her closing argument, Murray’s defense attorney conceded some of the charges but argued that there was no proof of premeditation in the shootings. She claimed that Murray’s mental state and intoxication at the time negated intent and deliberation.

The jury will continue deliberations on Thursday morning.

