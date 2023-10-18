Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – New Sequel Series Announced for Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that a new sequel series to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is in the works, titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Set to debut in 2024, this follow-up series will continue the story of dinosaur enthusiast Darius Bowman and the chaos that ensues when the dinosaurs escape from Camp Cretaceous.

The original series, which ran for five seasons and an interactive special between 2020 and 2022, introduced audiences to the thrilling world of Jurassic World. The new series, Chaos Theory, will build upon this foundation and explore the aftermath of the events in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Developed DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment, both of which have partnerships with Netflix, Chaos Theory will feature an updated logo and an older version of the character Darius. Additionally, an Allosaurus, a new dinosaur species not previously seen in Camp Cretaceous, will be introduced.

While details about the plot and returning characters are still scarce, fans can expect more information to be revealed at Netflix’s annual Geeked Week event, scheduled for November 6th to November 12th. A sizzle trailer released for Geeked Week has already confirmed Chaos Theory’s inclusion in the lineup.

The title Chaos Theory pays homage to the concept introduced in the original Jurassic Park film. Dr. Ian Malcolm, portrayed Jeff Goldblum, explains the theory to emphasize the unpredictability and uncontrollability of complex systems, paralleling the events of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory promises to deliver more excitement and adventure in the animated world of Jurassic World. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the series debut on Netflix in 2024.

