Sam Neill Clarifies Health Status: “All Is Well”

After recent reports of Jurassic Park star Sam Neill being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and his comments about not being afraid of death, the actor has taken to Instagram to clarify his health status and reassure fans. Neill shared a video on his social media platform, referring to the comments as a “passing remark.”

In his memoir, Neill had previously disclosed that he had undergone chemotherapy for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. However, he revealed that the cancer had stopped responding to treatment. To combat this, he has now turned to an experimental anti-cancer drug and has increased the dosage.

While Neill did acknowledge that the days after treatment are challenging, he emphasized that he is “firmly in remission” and plans to remain so for many years to come. He expressed his well-being in a caption on Instagram, stating, “ALL IS WELL. I AM WELL!!”

Sam Neill, renowned for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, has reassured fans that he is not afraid and intends to continue his successful career. He will be reprising his beloved role in the upcoming 2022 film, Jurassic World Dominion. Additionally, Neill has appeared in popular TV shows like Peaky Blinders and has lent his voice to characters on Rick and Morty.

With his clarification, Sam Neill has put to rest any concerns about his health. The actor remains optimistic and grateful for each beautiful day, firmly confident in his remission and looking forward to the years to come.

Definitions:

– Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma: a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects certain white blood cells.

