Gabi Powel: From Golf Influencer to Long Drive Champion

In the world of long drive competitions, Gabi Powel is making a name for herself. Hailing from Jupiter, Florida, Powel was once a top golfer at Dwyer High School and Florida International University. Known for her long drives, Powel had dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour. However, realizing she wasn’t quite at that level, she turned to social media influencing and mentoring young children in golf.

Everything changed for Powel when the Long Drive Tour came to Hobe Sound in early 2022. Promoting the competition on social media, she caught the attention of fellow competitor Antony Livingston. Impressed her skills, Livingston encouraged Powel to enter the competition. Taking a leap of faith, Powel entered and finished second, igniting a new career path.

Powel instantly fell in love with long drive competitions, where she could showcase her incredible strength and technique. To excel in this arena, Powel had to find the right driver and work on building her strength and technique. Many competitors in the long drive circuit use drivers that are three inches longer than traditional ones. With dedication and perseverance, Powel has been achieving remarkable results.

Finishing fifth at a long drive contest in Japan last year, Powel secured second place in a recent competition in Denver with a career-long drive of 367 yards. She followed it up with another fifth-place finish in Atlanta last month. Powel’s performance has exceeded expectations and she believes she’s just getting started.

While Powel made headlines for briefly dating PGA Tour winner Andy Svensson, she is now focused on her long drive career and her foundation, The Forward Tees Foundation. Alongside her friend Hannah Leiner, Powel works on advancing career opportunities for women through golf and beyond. Their online mentorship program allows young girls to learn from women who have played college golf.

For Powel, there is nothing quite like the feeling of hitting a perfect drive that soars into the sky. The adrenaline rush and boost of confidence are unparalleled. As she continues to leave spectators in awe with her long drives, Powel is determined to push the boundaries of this new endeavor. The future looks bright for this rising star in the world of long drive competitions.

FAQ

1. How did Gabi Powel transition from being a golfer to a long drive competitor?

After realizing she wasn’t good enough to play on the LPGA Tour, Powel became a social media influencer and mentor. However, when the Long Drive Tour came to Hobe Sound in 2022, she caught the attention of fellow competitor Antony Livingston, who encouraged her to join the competition. Powel took the opportunity and finished second, launching her career in long drive competitions.

2. What does Gabi Powel attribute her success in long drive competitions to?

Powel believes that center-face contact with the ball is crucial for success in long drive competitions. While some people doubt her ability to hit the ball as far as she does due to her unconventional swing, Powel’s focus on technique and striking the ball at the right spot has yielded impressive results.

3. What is The Forward Tees Foundation?

The Forward Tees Foundation is a foundation started Gabi Powel and her friend Hannah Leiner. The foundation aims to advance career opportunities for women through golf and beyond. They offer an online mentorship program where young girls can connect with women who have played college golf and gain insights into the industry.