New Wave of Arrests in Myanmar for Social Media Criticism of Military Junta

Myanmar has witnessed a fresh wave of arrests, with nearly 40 individuals, including a former information minister, taken into custody for posting critical comments about the military junta on social media platforms. The detained former information minister, Ye Htut, well-known for his frequent Facebook posts, was accused pro-junta Telegram channels of disclosing a retired military officer’s address on social media.

According to the junta’s news release, out of the 37 people apprehended, 15 were from Mandalay, while seven were from the Yangon region. Radio Free Asia reached out to the arrestees’ family members, but due to security concerns, they declined to comment.

The military junta’s announcement in January 2022 indicated its intent to employ anti-terrorism and telecommunications laws to arrest and prosecute those spreading anti-junta information on social media platforms. Since then, Data for Myanmar reveals that 1,316 individuals have been arrested for social media comments, as published in pro-junta newspapers.

Ye Htut faces charges under Section 505(a) of Myanmar’s Penal Code, which pertains to the circulation of statements, rumors, or reports with the intent to compromise military officers’ duties.

With a history of intolerance towards criticism, Myanmar’s military consistently cracks down on dissenting voices, according to Zaw Win of Fortify Rights, a human rights group based in Southeast Asia. These recent arrests serve as yet another testament to this unwavering stance. “They will take action no matter what,” he emphasized.

However, Thein Tun Oo from the Thayninga Strategic Studies Group, a think tank led former military officers, suggests that these arrests highlight the responsibilities that accompany citizens’ rights. He points out the need for individuals to fully understand their obligations when advocating for their rights.

Despite repeated attempts, Radio Free Asia’s endeavor to reach junta spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun for comment on these arrests remained unanswered.

