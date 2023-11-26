Junior Eurovision 2023: A Social Media Review

Junior Eurovision 2023, held at the Palais Nikaïa in the beautiful French city of Nice, recently concluded with a thrilling grand finale. Zoé Clauzure, hailing from France, emerged as the victor, earning the crystal mini microphone and marking France’s second consecutive win in the competition. With a remarkable total of 228 points, Zoé truly captured the hearts of the audience.

While the contest itself was a spectacle to behold, let’s delve into the social media landscape surrounding Junior Eurovision 2023. Using the hashtag #JESC2023, the event garnered an impressive reach of 117.8 million users throughout the afternoon.

The online conversation was vibrant, with a total of 52,400 comments and 202,200 interactions during the show. What’s interesting is the overwhelmingly positive sentiment of the comments, with 44% leaning towards positivity compared to 11.4% negative. However, as the tension reached its peak during the announcement of the winner, the tone of the comments slightly shifted towards the negative.

Examining the social audience countries, Spain emerged as the frontrunner, contributing to 32.6% of the total comments. The United States followed closely with 10.9%, and Argentina secured the third position with 9.7% of all comments.

Language preferences also played a role in shaping the social media conversation. Spanish took the lead, comprising 46.2% of the comments, while English and Polish accounted for 33% and 9.3% respectively.

In terms of age and gender, the majority of comments came from users between 18 and 34, representing 92.6% of the total. More specifically, the 25 to 34 age bracket made up 51.5% of the comments. Users aged 18 to 24 contributed 41.1% of the total, while those aged between 35 to 44 accounted for 5.1%.

When it comes to gender, male users slightly outnumbered their female counterparts, making up 51.2% of the total comments, while female users represented 48.8%.

The minute-by-minute analysis reveals an intriguing pattern. The peak moment of interaction occurred at 18:19h CET when Zoé Clauzure was crowned the winner with her captivating performance of “Cœur,” securing France’s second consecutive victory. It was during this minute that over 1,200 comments flooded in, utilizing the official hashtag.

Junior Eurovision 2023 not only captivated the live audience but also ignited a vibrant online discussion. With its diverse social media engagement on various platforms, the event showcased the power of music in bringing people together from across the globe.