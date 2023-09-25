Jungkook’s Next Collaboration Rumors: Is Addison Rae the Hint?

Rumors have been swirling about who BTS’s Jungkook will be collaborating with next, as he continues to establish himself as a successful solo artist. After featuring rapper Latto on his solo debut single “Seven” and announcing his upcoming release “3D” featuring rapper Jack Harlow, fans and media outlets are now speculating if TikTok star and singer Addison Rae could be the next collaborator.

During the ‘Global Citizen Festival’ in New York City on September 24, Jungkook made history as the first Korean solo artist to headline the event. Coincidentally, Rae was also present in the city and shared a photo of the skyline with the caption, “love u nyc.” She further fueled the rumors posting a picture of herself enjoying Korean sweet corn ice cream, a known favorite of Jungkook, and captioned it, “Jungkook knows best.”

Although some netizens believe that taking these posts as collaboration hints might be a stretch, it is interesting to note that Jack Harlow had also hinted at his collaboration with Jungkook before the official announcement of “3D.” He posted on social media, “I’ll fly you from Korea to Kentucky.” This has led to numerous articles surfacing in Korean media speculating on a possible collaboration between Rae and Jungkook.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” on September 29, and if the rumors turn out to be true, it would certainly make for an exciting surprise. Collaboration speculation aside, Jungkook’s popularity as a solo artist continues to soar, and his ability to work with a diverse range of artists only adds to his appeal.

