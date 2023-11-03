Jung Kook Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Solo Album “Golden”

Jung Kook, the “Golden Maknae” of BTS, has finally dropped his much-awaited debut solo studio album, Golden. The album, released on Friday, Nov. 3, has already garnered immense attention with two of its tracks making it to the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The journey toward Golden began in July when Jung Kook released his hit single “Seven,” featuring Latto. This cheeky pop&b track quickly climbed the charts and became his first solo No.1 single in the U.S. It also recently achieved a remarkable feat becoming the fastest song in history to reach over one billion streams on Spotify. Following the success of “Seven,” Jung Kook teamed up with Jack Harlow for another instant hit titled “3D,” which debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Golden, an 11-track album, showcases Jung Kook’s versatility as an artist and features production credits from acclaimed musicians such as BloodPop, DJ Snake, and Diplo. Prior to the release of the album, Jung Kook has already showcased his solo abilities through singles like “Stay Alive” and his collaboration with Charlie Puth on “Left and Right.” He also made an appearance on the track “Too Much” The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, which peaked at No. 44 on the Hot 100, making Jung Kook the first South Korean soloist to achieve three U.K. top 10 singles.

Golden is a significant milestone for BTS and their solo endeavors. The band has temporarily halted group activities to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea, with members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga already enlisted. As their fans eagerly await their return in 2025, BTS continues to make waves in the music industry through individual projects.

In a delightful announcement, it was revealed that Jung Kook will be making his solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Nov. 6. Fans can expect an exciting performance from the talented artist.

Experience the captivating sound of Golden streaming the album now.