Top South Korean Actresses Dominating Instagram with Millions of Followers

South Korean actresses have been utilizing Instagram to connect with their fans and share glimpses of their personal and professional lives. Here is a list of some of the most-followed South Korean actresses on Instagram as of January 2024, based on their impressive number of followers.

IU – With a massive following of 31.3 million, IU takes the lead as the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram. Known for her role in “Hotel Del Luna”, IU’s feed offers a mix of personal and professional content, providing a behind-the-scenes look at her music videos, photoshoots, and moments with loved ones.

Bae Suzy – Bae Suzy gained international fame through her acting career after her television debut in 2011. With 19.8 million followers, she has become one of the most-followed Korean actresses on Instagram. Her profile features updates on her successful K-dramas like “While You Were Sleeping” and “Start-Up”.

Jung Ho-yeon – Earning overnight fame with her portrayal in the Netflix series “Squid Game”, Jung Ho-yeon has garnered a significant following of 19.7 million on Instagram. Her content includes her favorite runway looks and behind-the-scenes glimpses of brand campaigns. She is also set to make her big-screen debut in A24’s “The Governesses”.

Song Hye-kyo – With over two decades in the entertainment industry, Song Hye-kyo has gained global recognition for her impactful roles in hit Korean movies and shows. Despite not being a regular Instagram user, she has amassed 17 million followers on the platform, often sharing b-cuts from her photoshoots.

Yoona – Girls’ Generation’s lead singer, Yoona, has dominated both the stage and screen. With 17.2 million followers on Instagram, she is known for her impressive performances in K-dramas like “Big Mouth” and highest-grossing films like “Confidential Assignment”. She even earned an award at the Asian Film Awards for her role in the film.

Han So-hee – Despite her short career, Han So-hee has gained significant attention and a following of 16.5 million on Instagram, thanks to her success in the K-drama “Gyeongseong Creature”. She was named one of Forbes Korea’s most influential celebrities and has also made headlines through her appearance in the music video for BTS Jungkook’s hit single “Seven”.

Lee Sung-kyoung – Starting off as a model, Lee Sung-kyoung made a successful transition to acting. With a following of 15.2 million on Instagram, she gained attention for her leading role in the drama “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo” and has since showcased her talent in hit movies.

These top South Korean actresses continue to captivate their fans on Instagram with their engaging and diverse content, giving a glimpse into their lives both on and off the screen.