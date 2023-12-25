Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper: Friends on and off the screen

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper have formed a close friendship over the years, having worked together in several films. Stone recently showed her support bringing her mother to Cooper’s house to watch his latest film, “Maestro,” in which he plays the role of esteemed composer Leonard Bernstein.

In turn, Cooper couldn’t help but praise Stone’s exceptional performance in her new film, “Poor Things,” directed Yorgos Lanthimos. He expressed his admiration for her talent and how she effortlessly portrayed the character of Bella Baxter.

Stone and Cooper engaged in a lighthearted conversation where they discussed their unique experiences on set. Stone explained how she prepared for her role in “Poor Things,” playing a Victorian woman who has a child’s brain, while Cooper shared his challenges during the filming of “Maestro.”

Stone revealed that she and the other actors spent a month in Budapest for rehearsals, where they worked on character development and physicality. She watched videos of toddlers learning to walk, drawing inspiration for her character’s struggle to regain her footing in society.

Cooper shared an interesting anecdote about a memorable scene from “Maestro,” where he conducted an orchestra. He admitted to initially struggling with the tempo but was determined to get it right. Cooper even said a prayer to the late Leonard Bernstein, which he believes contributed to the success of the scene.

Their conversation showcased a deep friendship and mutual respect for each other’s craft. They both acknowledged the importance of a strong rehearsal process in building chemistry and trust among the cast and crew.

As they ended their conversation, Stone expressed her awe of Cooper’s ability to portray a conductor with such authenticity, and Cooper complimented Stone’s pronunciation of “Maestro.” Their banter demonstrated the comfort and camaraderie they have developed over the years of working together.

While their films may not always receive critical acclaim, it is evident that Stone and Cooper’s friendship and support for each other remain unwavering.