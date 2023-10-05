Congress and BJP Engage in Intensive Poster War on Social Media

The Congress and the BJP, two prominent political parties in India, are currently engaged in a fierce poster war on social media. The latest poster shared the BJP portrays Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, as a “new age Ravan”, a character from Hindu mythology known for his evil and destructive nature. This sparked strong criticism from the Congress, who labeled it as “unacceptable” and “downright dangerous”.

In response, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, accused the BJP of attempting to incite violence against Rahul Gandhi, whose father and grandmother were assassinated divisive forces. Ramesh expressed his concern over the graphic and questioned the intent behind such an offensive portrayal.

The BJP, on its official handle, defended its actions sharing the poster with the caption, “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai – A Congress party production. Directed George Soros.” The poster war between the two parties intensified with the Congress recently posting a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “The Biggest Liar” and labeling him a “Jumla Boy”.

As the battle lines between the Congress and the BJP become more pronounced in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is expected that the poster war will escalate further. Both parties have resorted to using social media as a platform to attack and criticize each other, using graphic depictions and catchy slogans to sway public opinion.

It is important to note that these poster wars are not new phenomena. In the past, both the Congress and the BJP have launched cartoon strips targeting leaders from opposing parties on social media as part of their political campaigns. As elections in five states and the general elections approach, it is likely that these poster wars will only intensify.

Sources:

– PTI