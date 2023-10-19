All is Well at Jumbo-Visma: A Look at the Top Stories of the Moment

This week, we delve into the latest news surrounding Team Jumbo-Visma. Despite recent speculation about the team’s future, team leader Richard Plugge assures us that there was never any risk to the continuity of his team. Plugge revealed that Jumbo-Visma has been aware of Jumbo scaling back its sponsorship after 2024 and has been actively seeking new partners to secure the future growth of the team. While discussions with Soudal Quick-Step didn’t work out, Plugge mentioned that there is “continuing interest” from Amazon. He also hinted at Lease-a-Bike, a subsidiary of PON group, stepping up as the primary naming sponsor next year.

In addition to the team’s sponsorship endeavors, Plugge discussed the importance of maintaining a strong internal culture. He emphasized that the team’s decisions are guided whether they align with their culture or not, rather than being influenced public opinion or social media.

Plugge also highlighted the progress being made towards broader goals in cycling. The AIGCP team’s organization, of which Plugge is the elected President, has been working closely with the UCI and organizers to push for key changes, including minimum and maximum budget controls. They have also launched the new SafeR program to improve the safety of road cycling. Furthermore, AIGCP and the CPA rider’s group have successfully negotiated a new Joint Agreement, which includes new minimum salary requirements and improved insurance for riders.

However, there remains a lack of focus on development squads in the sport. Only eight out of the 18 WorldTour teams currently have an in-house development squad. The emergence of young talent in men’s pro cycling has shifted teams’ strategies towards long-term investment in promising young riders. Fully integrated junior and U23 feeder programs are crucial, but the lesser-capitalized WT programs may not have the resources to maintain them.

Lastly, we address the issue of the bloated and disorganized cycling calendar. The overlap of multiple races and the lack of out-of-region broadcast coverage has hindered the development of the sport in new markets. The elite racing calendar is in need of revision and contraction to ensure meaningful competition and fan engagement.

In conclusion, Jumbo-Visma remains on solid ground, with new partnerships in the works to secure the team’s future. The focus on maintaining a strong internal culture and progressing towards broader cycling goals is evident. However, there are still challenges to overcome, such as the need for more development squads and a revision of the racing calendar.

Definitions:

– Jumbo-Visma: A professional cycling team.

– WT (WorldTour): The highest level of professional road cycling.

– UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale): The governing body for the sport of cycling.

– CPA (Cyclistes Professionnels Associés): The international association of professional cyclists.

Sources:

– The Outer Line

– The Inner Ring