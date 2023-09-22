Julianne Hough Introduces Her New Dog, Sunny, to Fans

Julianne Hough recently took to Instagram to introduce the newest member of her family, a sweet golden retriever named Sunny. In a video accompanied Taylor Swift’s song “August,” Julianne can be seen picking up Sunny and twirling her in the air with obvious joy. Fans were thrilled to see this heartfelt moment and expressed their excitement in the comments.

Julianne is known for sharing glimpses of her life on social media, and her followers were ecstatic to be a part of such a special announcement. Many expressed their love for Sunny, calling her “perfect” and congratulating Julianne on her new furry companion.

In addition to the video, Julianne also shared a sentimental clip on her Instagram stories, showcasing the strong bond between her and Sunny. The dancer showered her new pet with kisses and affectionately told her, “You’re perfect” and “I love you so much.”

While fans are overjoyed at the news of Sunny’s arrival, they may have to wait a bit longer to see Julianne on their television screens. Reports suggest that the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, where Julianne is a judge, may be delayed due to ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry.

Julianne Hough’s introduction of Sunny has captured the hearts of her fans, who eagerly anticipate more adorable moments between the two. With her infectious love for animals, it’s no surprise that Sunny has found a loving home with Julianne.

