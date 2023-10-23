Julianne Hough Stuns in Sleeping Beauty Makeover Transformation for DWTS

Julianne Hough, the multi-talented actress and dancer, delighted her Instagram followers with a before-and-after transformation video, showcasing her preparation for a Sleeping Beauty-themed look for Dancing with the Stars. In the clip, Hough flaunted her radiant, makeup-free skin before revealing her glittery, rosy makeup and a stunning strapless satin pink gown.

Shared on October 18th with her 5.1 million followers, Hough’s beauty both with and without makeup received high praise. Her romantic, elegant, and glamorous bubblegum frock left her fans in awe. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Sleeping Beauty is ready for Disney Night.”

The video begins with Hough posing with an adorable pup and sitting behind-the-scenes of the show in her glam chair, showcasing her natural complexion. She tied her dirty blonde tresses into a quick updo and sang along to “Once Upon a Dream” from the Disney classic, Sleeping Beauty.

In the next scene, viewers witnessed the final glamorous transformation as Hough fully embraced her inner Aurora. She wore a strapless blush pink satin gown with a floral appliqué-adorned neckline and a pleated, long skirt that accentuated her tiny waist. To complete the look, she added silver, shimmering dangly drop earrings.

Hough’s makeup featured rosy, smokey eyeshadow paired with black liner, voluminous lashes, light crimson blush, and a dark fuchsia lipstick hue. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, describing her as stunning and expressing their admiration for her dress.

